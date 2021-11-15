Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,292.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $11.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,277.80. 43,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,265.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,236.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Markel will post 58.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 80.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,540,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 201.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

