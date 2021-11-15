Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 542,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

