Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,860 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 304,990 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 146.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after purchasing an additional 207,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $17,200,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 906,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,300,000 after purchasing an additional 153,622 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $109.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

