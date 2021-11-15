Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 193.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $14,023,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $239.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

