Marshall Wace LLP Sells 336,676 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,676 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

