Marshall Wace LLP Takes $10.59 Million Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

CAR opened at $267.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

