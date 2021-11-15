Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 25,425 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $334.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.