Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 112,881 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 112,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

