Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4,191.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.12% of Amdocs worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

