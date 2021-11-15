Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $13.68 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 960.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

