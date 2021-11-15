Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $10.35 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

NYSE MAS opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

