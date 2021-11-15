Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Funko were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 94,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.78 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,248 shares of company stock worth $10,307,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

