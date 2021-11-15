Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

