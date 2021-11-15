Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $125.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,873 shares of company stock worth $16,329,426. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

