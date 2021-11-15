Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Marvell Technology worth $112,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,069.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,217,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.48 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,882,725 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

