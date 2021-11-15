Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESML. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.