Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN opened at $55.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $56.34.

