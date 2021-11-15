Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.