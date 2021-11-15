Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,887 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 12,447.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 120,491 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of AA opened at $50.40 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

