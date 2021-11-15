Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,236 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises 1.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOMP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,227,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,527,000 after acquiring an additional 823,692 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,363,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,479,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 81,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.24. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $48.75 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.