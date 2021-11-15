Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells $453,950.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $453,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MATX opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

