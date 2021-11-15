Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 11.5%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.73. 32,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,440,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

