Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Get Matterport alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of MTTR opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.