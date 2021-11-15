Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 6,526 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 102,745.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 330.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,210 shares of company stock worth $5,368,018. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TNET opened at $108.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.