Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 7,049 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.29. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.