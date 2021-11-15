Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 1,331 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,336 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $329.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.42. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.58 and a fifty-two week high of $330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

