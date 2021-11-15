Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 554.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 102,115.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 105.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $67.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

