Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 753.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

