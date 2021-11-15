Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $29,868,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 144,781 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,800 shares of company stock worth $2,468,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $119.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.12. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

