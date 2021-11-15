McAdam LLC Buys 258 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $303.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.96. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

