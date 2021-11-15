McAdam LLC Buys 78,955 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 10.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $95,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,565,000 after buying an additional 1,910,972 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after buying an additional 258,168 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 205,343 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 262,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 189,642 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $58.05 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

