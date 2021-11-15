McAdam LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 176,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $325.41 and a 1 year high of $432.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

