McAdam LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,150 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

SPTL stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

