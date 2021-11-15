McAdam LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,298,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,311,248 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,033.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $401.66 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 334.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

