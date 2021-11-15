McAdam LLC Sells 410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $307.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $321.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.