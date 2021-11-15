McAdam LLC Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $128.74 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50.

