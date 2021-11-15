McAdam LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $241.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

