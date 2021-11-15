mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Up 1,053.8% in October

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 1,053.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MCLDF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.68. 15,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

