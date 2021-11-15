MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:MDA traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.46. 68,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. MDA has a 12 month low of C$14.05 and a 12 month high of C$18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.87.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

