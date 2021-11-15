Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 96.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $231,161.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $79,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,020 shares of company stock worth $18,194,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

