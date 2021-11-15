Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

TSE:DR opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$285.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.60. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$6.03 and a 12 month high of C$10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.15%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.