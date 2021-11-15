Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,011. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.