megaBONK (MBONK) Price Reaches $0.0954 on Top Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $286,206.64 and $13,817.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00051762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00219738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.