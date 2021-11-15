MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MEIP opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $361.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

