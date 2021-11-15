MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

MEIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,495. The company has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Natixis acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

