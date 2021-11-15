MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $867.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

