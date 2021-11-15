Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCMJ opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCMJ. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,328,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,660,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,152,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

