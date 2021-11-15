Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $113,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

