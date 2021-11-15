Meridian Network Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $235,558.04 and approximately $324.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

