Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Mesoblast stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 11,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

